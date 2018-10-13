MPD searching for missing woman after running away from assisted living home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help searching for a missing woman that was last seen running from an assisted living home.
Britney Thomas, 28, was last seen in the 1300 block of McMillan in South Memphis.
Investigators say Thomas was seen running southbound from the Taylor Care Home Friday night. She was running towards S. Parkway East.
MPD told FOX13 Britney suffers from mental illness.
Officers say Britney is 5'4, 264 lbs, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with lace on the back and black jeans. Police say Britney wasn't wearing any socks or shoes.
If you have seen Britney or know anything about her whereabouts, contact MPD at 901-545-2677.
