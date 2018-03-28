  • MPD searching for suspect after Dollar Tree aggravated robbery

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to an aggravated robbery at the Dollar Tree on East Parkway near the Memphis Fairgrounds. 

    Police were called to the 900 block of E. Parkway S. at 7:06 p.m. on March 21st.

    Investigators told FOX13 a man entered the Dollar Tree, showed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

    Once the suspect got the money from the business, he left the scene on foot.

    The suspect is described as a man, 5' 3", 150 lbs, wearing all white with a black jacket, armed with a handgun.

    No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

