MPD searching for suspect wanted for attempted first-degree murder after shooting on I-40

Memphis police are searching for the suspect who they say shot three people on Interstate 40 on Tuesday.

MPD officers are currently searching for Keyshon Parham, 19, in connection with the I-40 shooting.

Police said Parham was driving a black Dodge Charger Tuesday when he followed three people from a parking lot near Frayser Boulevard and Range Line Road to near I-40 and Hollywood.

The car the victims were in was reported stolen on Oct. 3 from the 900 block of North Willet.

Two of the individuals who were in the stolen car, both 17, have been charged with Theft of Property to wit: Auto Theft.

Memphis police tell FOX13 they do not believe the shooting was random. However, it's still unclear if the victims and suspects know each other.

One victim is in critical condition, the other two are in non-critical condition. Two of them remain there as of Thursday.

The third person who was transported to the hospital was released and is one of the individuals who was charged with auto theft.

Parham has active warrants for his arrest for five counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to police. He also has “intentionally eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions and is considered to be armed and dangerous.”

Parham also has several unrelated outstanding warrants:

Aggravated assault (two counts)

Theft of property $2,500 - $10,000

Theft of property $10,000 - $60,000

Reckless driving

Intentionally evading arrest in an automobile

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

