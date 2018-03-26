MPD searching for suspects after Wendy's robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a robbery at Wendy's in the 2800 block of Kirby Parkway Thursday.
The cashier told officers that the suspects first approached the counter and attempted to purchase a frosty.
However, once the cashier opened the register to complete the transaction, both suspects lunged over the counter and tried to grab cash from the register.
Police said the cashier tried to stop the suspects, then a fight erupted.
The suspects were last seen running eastbound toward Kirby Parkway.
The first suspect was a male, 20 to 25 years old, 6'0", 150 lbs, low hair, mustache, goatee, wearing black pants, black shirt, black hooded jacket, with sandals and a blue hat.
MPD describes the second suspect as a female, 20 to 25 years old, 5'6', 110 lbs long braids, wearing gray pants, white shirt and black shoes.
If you know any information about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
