MPD searching for woman forced from her car into a vehicle

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police searching for Memphis woman after she was pulled from her car and forced into a vehicle.

    A witness told police a female was driving a black 2009 Toyota Camry that struck a pole after being chased by a man driving a tan Honda or Hyundai.

    Officers said a man then assaulted the woman and forced her into a car that fled the scene.

    A witness identified the victim as Tayrn Webster, 26, the suspect was identified as Eric Well, 43.

    Tayrn is 4' 10" to 5'2", 120-125lbs, wearing blue jeans, a black shirt with straps and white tennis shoes with rhinestones.

    The victim also has a pink tongue ring and a tattoo of a star on the top of her foot.

    Eric Wells is 5' 6', 186lbs dark complexion, wearing a white hat, blue jacket, green shirt, green shoes and glasses.

    If you have any information on this woman, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

