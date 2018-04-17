MPD searching for woman forced from her car into a vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police searching for Memphis woman after she was pulled from her car and forced into a vehicle.
A witness told police a female was driving a black 2009 Toyota Camry that struck a pole after being chased by a man driving a tan Honda or Hyundai.
Officers said a man then assaulted the woman and forced her into a car that fled the scene.
A witness identified the victim as Tayrn Webster, 26, the suspect was identified as Eric Well, 43.
Tayrn is 4' 10" to 5'2", 120-125lbs, wearing blue jeans, a black shirt with straps and white tennis shoes with rhinestones.
The victim also has a pink tongue ring and a tattoo of a star on the top of her foot.
Eric Wells is 5' 6', 186lbs dark complexion, wearing a white hat, blue jacket, green shirt, green shoes and glasses.
If you have any information on this woman, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
