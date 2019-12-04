0 MPD seeks help after a child was possibly abducted in Whitehaven

MPD is asking for the public's help after a child was possibly abducted in Whitehaven.

Tuesday evening at 5:45 p.m. officers responded to a call about a possible child abduction near Airways Blvd and Wilson Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and were told that a black Nissan possibly occupied with three people was seen pulling over on Airways when a male got out of the car and picked up a child.

The child appeared to be male, was possibly biracial or Hispanic and approximately 12-years-old wearing dark clothing.

The car then took off southbound on Airways.

Officers found a backpack at the scene where the child was reportedly standing. They were able to find an address where the owner of the backpack lived.

When officers went to the address, they found a man and his son, who claimed the backpack.

The boy at the address was unharmed and said he was not the child that was seen on Airways. The man confirmed this information.

MPD has reiterated that they are not positive that this was an abduction and perhaps the child was just being picked up by parents or a family member.

They are asking for the public’s help in clarifying this reporting.

If there is a missing child that fits this description call police immediately at 901-528-CASH or 911.

