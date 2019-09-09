MPD sergeant arrested for DUI, public intoxication, and reckless driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have released new information after an officer was arrested and charged with a DUI Saturday evening.
September 7 at 5:20 p.m., officers responded to crash near the 1800 block of Kirby Parkway. When officers arrived on the scene, the driver had struck a curb while pulling into the parking lot, then hit a column on the building.
Police said the driver also drove over the parking barrier.
MPD performed a field sobriety test, but the driver did not pass. Blood was also drawn, but results are pending.
Investigators said the driver was off-duty MPD Sgt. Thomas Berryhill. He was arrested for DUI, public intoxication, and reckless driving.
Berryhill has been relieved of duty pending an ongoing investigation. He has been employed with MPD since August 1993.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated once additional information is available.
