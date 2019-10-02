0 MPD: Slight decrease in 2019 second quarter shootings compared to previous years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There were 128 non-fatal shootings from April to June this year.

The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 this is a slight decrease compared to previous years.

One Orange Mound community leader said it's a relief to see these numbers going down, but the goal is to keep those stats going down.

When he walks around Orange Mound, Rev. Reginald Tucker said he can see the impact of shootings in his neighborhood.

"I see a lot of young men around here in wheelchairs. I see a lot of young men just lame arms, legs, and different things," said Tucker who runs the Orange Mound Outreach Ministries.

New data from the Memphis Police Department shows non-fatal shootings from April 1 to June 30 decreased compared to previous years during the same time frame.

From April to June in 2017, there were 201 non-fatal shootings. From April to June in 2018, there were 130 non-fatal shootings and from April to June in 2019, there were 128.

MPD said these shootings are often categorized as aggravated assaults, robberies, and carjackings.

FOX13 asked Tucker if he believes more skycop cameras would make a difference.

"In this neighborhood, it doesn't seem like the people don't really care about cameras. The activity keeps on going on," he said.

That's why Tucker believes the community has to step up to keep more kids out of trouble and bring those numbers down for good.

"We need to care about our neighborhoods. We need to care about our children so the statistic for shootings will go down, the statistic for homicides will go down but it's going to take the whole neighborhood for this to occur," said Tucker.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.