0 MPD still searching for man who pulled gun during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The hunt is on for a man accused of pointing a gun at a sheriff's deputy.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning in Frayser and begin as a simple traffic stop.

"Around 9:30 this morning, one of our deputies pulled a vehicle over after the deputy detected them speeding in a school zone," Lt. Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office told FOX13. "When the deputy approached the vehicle the driver pulled a gun at the deputy and then took off.”

The deputy followed the vehicle but the suspect got away.

The search for the suspect led to a SWAT situation.

"They continued their investigation and came over here off Edenburg, where they thought the suspect could have been located,” Buckner told FOX13 as he pointed to the house behind him.

"If you'll point a gun at a deputy, you'll point a gun at anyone,'" the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said those were their thoughts when several units and MPD descended on a Frayser home.

Based on the little information they had at the time, deputies believed the suspect had family members living at the home.

The home's residents would not open the door for deputies, so the SWAT team was called.

Eventually the people inside opened the door, but the suspect was not there, but another man inside the home was arrested.

"He had an unrelated misdemeanor warrant, so he is in custody and will be transported shortly to 201 Poplar,” Buckner told FOX13.

"We are working to ID that suspect and get a warrant issued for his arrest. As soon as we have information on this suspect, we will pass it along to you," Buckner told FOX13.

