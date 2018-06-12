0 MPD stresses gun safety after 12-year-old killed in accidental shooting

A 12-year-old died as the result of an accidental shooting in Frayser Tuesday morning. Hours later, the Memphis Police Department held a news conference to urge people to secure their guns.

MPD said gun locks are free at any police precinct and at most community centers in the city.

Colonel Samuel Hines showed the media how long it takes to secure a pistol. He got the lock on in 10 seconds.

"And you can simply put the cable through the load ejection port and through the barrel, and lock that in place," Colonel Hines said.

If you don't know how to put a gun lock on, MPD said officers can show you how. They stressed it is especially important this time of year – when more kids are home during the summer.

"They have more time on their hands, and they have more kids visiting kids, so now they become curious and take it a step further and play with it,” Colonel Hines said.

He told FOX13 parents need to have a conversation with children.

"If they are older kids, you will have to have a talk with them about the weapon, if you have the weapon in your home and they know that the weapon is there."

