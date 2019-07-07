0 MPD: Suspect arrested after man found dead with multiple injuries and 'something around his neck'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are still working to determine what led to the death of a man found inside a North Memphis apartment around 1:30 Sunday morning.

FOX13 spoke with people in the area who said they have no idea what led to that man’s death.

Neighbors said they were puzzled when they woke up.

Memphis squad cars, yellow tape, and a crime scene investigation van left neighbors wanting to know what led to the death of a North Memphis man.

“Our city’s better than this,” said Jamie Jones who lived in the complex.

Officers were seen coming in and out of an apartment at University Garden Manor.

“It’s real crazy,” said Jeremy Smith.

Police were called to the 1000 block of North Cabana Circle where they said they found a man dead suffering from multiple injuries to his face and something around his neck.

Memphis Police have arrested Hans Banks in the homicide. He has been charged with second-degree murder. This was a domestic violence situation.

“I hope whoever did that, they catch them because no one deserves that, not at all,” Jones said.

Although Jones is still searching for answers, she said recent incidents have her feeling unsettled too.

“It’s a whole bunch of shootings over here, a whole bunch of deaths over here, a whole bunch of overdoses in this area and it needs to be stopped,” Jones stated.

FOX13 did ask the property manager if she had any comment before she kicked us off the property, she said she does not want to comment.

This is still an ongoing investigation.



Memphis Crime Scene investigation van is here at University Gardens Apartments in #Memphis. I am working to learn more information. pic.twitter.com/2a9LYX5EU9 — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) July 7, 2019

