  • MPD: Suspect identified after mother found shot, killed in Downtown Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have identified the suspect wanted for murdering a mother in Downtown Memphis.

    Officers responded to a shooting in the 40 block of Muddy River Lane in regards to a shooting.

    ORIGINAL STORY: Woman murdered in front of her children in Downtown Memphis

    MPD found Latarica Stripling suffering from gunshot wounds - she was pronounced dead on the scene.

    The suspect fled the scene in a four-door white sedan southbound on Kentuck Street to eastbound Virginia Ave.

    Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Michael McKinnie for first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

    If you have any additional information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories