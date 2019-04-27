MPD: Suspect identified after mother found shot, killed in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have identified the suspect wanted for murdering a mother in Downtown Memphis.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 40 block of Muddy River Lane in regards to a shooting.
ORIGINAL STORY: Woman murdered in front of her children in Downtown Memphis
MPD found Latarica Stripling suffering from gunshot wounds - she was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect fled the scene in a four-door white sedan southbound on Kentuck Street to eastbound Virginia Ave.
Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Michael McKinnie for first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
If you have any additional information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}