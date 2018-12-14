MPD: Suspects laughing as they steal groceries from older woman in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police say two men stole a woman's cart full of groceries at a Midtown Kroger earlier this month.
Investigators told FOX13 it happened at the Kroger on Cleveland and Poplar.
"It's sad you can't shop and mind your own business, and they have Skycop cameras. It's just ridiculous these days," said shopper Calvin Collier.
Police say the elderly woman was pushing a cart full of groceries when the suspects pushed her out of the way - but luckily they were caught on surveillance cameras.
"This time of year, especially when it gets dark earlier, seems like that's when they prey more. Plus when it gets dark they have a better chance," Collier said.
However, police ssy this robbery happened at 2 p.m. in broad daylight. Officers say the suspects laughed when they got away with her groceries.
"She might be scared, but if she has to shop," Collier said.
