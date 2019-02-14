MPD takes to Facebook to find registered sex offenders who missed check-ins

Memphis police officers are looking for three registered sex offenders.
Law enforcement took to social media to share photos of the three people they are looking for.
According to police, all three missed mandatory check-ins. They also do not have proper identification.
Have you seen them?
See more details below.
