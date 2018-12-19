MPD teams up with Boll Weevils to bring gifts to burglary victims

Operation Blue Christmas is happening today in Memphis.
The Memphis Police Department is teaming up with the Boll Weevils to deliver Christmas cheer.
FOX13's Shelby Sansone traveled with MPD as they delivered gifts.
She met Dominique Herndon and her two daughters. They had their home burglarized a week and a half ago.
They took everything,” Herndon said. “My little girls’ Christmas and they’re TV, so this is a start.”
MPD said they are focusing on victims of a burglary to get back some of what they lost. They partnered with Target to provide the gifts. Target also gave gift cards to the families.
“This is going to bring it back for them, cause they really was down when they saw their gifts was gone,” Herndon said.
The Boll Weevils are a secret society that gather donations to help the community.
