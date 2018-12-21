0 MPD: Teen killed after another teen showed her how to take a gun apart in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: A teenager is in custody after another teen was shot and killed in Whitehaven.

Prestige Brown,19, was showing a woman how to take a handgun apart when it went off and killed her.

Brown is facing reckless homicide and tampering with evidence charges.

The suspect has a court appearance Friday morning.

More details on how the teen lost her life, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.

Memphis police are investigating a homicide in Whitehaven.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the woman was shot and killed at the Peppertree apartment complex on the 4200 block of Graceland Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim was found dead. It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Robert Felix lives a few apartments over from where the 19-year-old was killed.

“ It’s like we are in Iraq or Afghanistan. There is always shooting over here you can’t do nothing about it,” Felix said.

From what we found out, the shooting took place in an upstairs apartment. A woman didn’t want her face shown but knew the 19-year-old who was killed.

“She was a cool and calm and collected young lady she wasn’t in no trouble. We would see her walk through here and go to the store and go about her business,” she said.

As FOX13 watched, the police spent nearly five and a half hours in the scene collecting evidence. People who live here are stunned that such a young life was taken.

“ I never knew of her being into any violence or any drugs by Being so young. That’s why it is so shocking she’s gone," she said.



