  • MPD: Three people detained for armed robbery

    Memphis police have two people detained in connection with for an armed robbery. 

    According to MPD, the robbery happened on the 4100 block of Rainwood. They were caught at East Shelby Drive and Airways. 

    No one was injured, however, police did find two guns. 

    The names of the suspects have not been released. 

