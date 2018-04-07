MPD: Three people detained for armed robbery

Memphis police have two people detained in connection with for an armed robbery.
Officers currently have 3 individuals detained @ East Shelby Drive & Airways who are reportedly responsible for an armed robbery of an individual. The robbery occurred in the 4100 blk of Rainwood. No injuries were reported. 2 guns have been recovered. More details will follow.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 7, 2018
According to MPD, the robbery happened on the 4100 block of Rainwood. They were caught at East Shelby Drive and Airways.
No one was injured, however, police did find two guns.
The names of the suspects have not been released.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
