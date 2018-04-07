0 MPD to keep watch over "I Am A Man" Plaza

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The “I Am A Man” plaza has been open for less than two days. During the week of MLK50, Memphis police officers are on standby to keep the plaza safe.

MPD said they've never received any specific threats to the plaza, or any other MLK50 related places. However, they said they aren’t taking chances -- as evidenced by the constant surveillance.

FOX13 was there at the new "I Am A Man" plaza Friday when civil rights legend, Rev. James Lawson came for the first time ever.

Trending stories:

His name carved in stone alongside the many sanitation workers he marched with more than fifty years ago.

“We would meet at 8-o-clock, by 9 we would be moving out of this church, down to main street to city hall,” Lawson said.

His name on the wall ... His words engraved at the base of the of the monument.

A monument he almost passed on seeing.

“I didn’t want to come, but I’ve been encouraged and inspired by my coming,” Lawson said.

Anderson Guy of Allworld Project Management, said he's proud of the work his team has put in to create the plaza.

He hopes it's seen as a place of peace.

“I don’t think hate is going to be that deep out here,” Guy said.

Outside the plaza -- Memphis Police officers rotating shifts, keeping an eye on the park.

A scene resembling the old sites of the Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest statues.

Memphis police even placing a new Skycop camera to catch any potential vandals.

As Rev. Lawson wrapped up his visit to the monument -- he wanted people to see it as a place of unity, and not divide.

“There are no illegal human beings in the sight of god, the universe or life,” Lawson said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.