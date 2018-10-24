0 MPD: Two men drive stolen truck through Memphis retail store, steal more than $60K in clothes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are behind bars after police said they stole more than $60,000 worth of clothes from a Memphis store on Oct. 15.

Police arrested Franklin Bacon and Lordellro McCullough Monday in connection with the theft but said more suspects could be on the run.

The burglary happened around 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the Superior Men clothing store in Parkway Village.

The burglars drove a Ford F-250 pickup truck through the business.

FOX13 spoke with Superior’s owner, who said it’s the second time in the past month that a car slammed into his building to aid in a theft.

Now, he’s pouring thousands into getting it all fixed.

“It’s unfortunate it’s become a norm, like it’s normal,” said the owner. “My brother called me up at 1 a.m. and said they broke into the store.”

MPD said the truck was stolen from Jackson, Tenn. Shelby County deputies said stolen cars used in other crimes has become common.

“Usually, they’ll steal a vehicle and go to rob somebody or do something else,” said Deputy Derek Mills. “They won’t use their own vehicle. They’re going to be in a stolen vehicle.”

Dozens of items like backpacks were damaged from the truck crashing through the store.

Now, the store has metal sheets to keep other potential vehicles from coming through again.

The store owner told FOX13 he is trying to get his store back in business by Saturday.

Police are still searching for any other people who may have been involved.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.

