MPD: Victim identified after deadly shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are working to learn more details after someone was shot and killed overnight.
Police said the shooting happened on the 2400 block of Twain. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.
Officers have identified the victim killed as Antonio Dinkins, 23.
The shooter was on the scene when police arrived.
According to police, Takimon Culp, 23, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.
Officers said this is still an ongoing homicide investigation.
