MPD: Victim robbed, carjacked in rental car while driving 3 men to view Memphis rental property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was robbed and carjacked inside a rental car in Memphis by three men.

And two days later, one of those men led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash – and arrest.

According to MPD, the victim – David Sabens – said he had given the three men a ride in a rented 2019 Chevrolet Impala in order to look at a rental property in Memphis on Dec. 28.

Sabens told investigators that as he was driving on Aubra Road, the men began to rob him. One of the men pointed a gun at him and hit him in the nose with the weapon.

They then took the victim’s wallet and the rented vehicle and drove off.

Two days later, on Dec. 30, officers located the stolen vehicle on Park Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle.

However, police said that is when the driver – identified as Avit Taylor, 27 -- led police on a high-speed chase.

According to investigators, Taylor “recklessly attempted to evade the officers, running numerous red lights and stop signs in the process.”

During the chase, police said Taylor also threw what appeared to be a handgun out of the driver’s side window near several people standing outside.

Taylor eventually crashed the Impala at the intersection of Boston and Douglass, and he then ran on foot. Officers were able to take him into custody after a short pursuit.

However, police said they were unable to locate the item that Taylor threw out of the window.

Taylor is being charged with theft of property ($10,000 - $60,000) auto theft and evading arrest.

