MPD warns shoppers not to make themselves easy targets of carjackings or other crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are warning shoppers to not make themselves easy targets of carjackings or other crimes.
Law enforcement analysts said carjackings are almost guaranteed to increase over the holiday.
Luckily, there are things shoppers can do to prevent themselves from becoming easy targets.
- Park in well list areas
- Travel in pairs
- Make sure you are not being followed home
Remember, Memphis Police placed Sky Cop Cams in some of their busiest shopping centers.
“If you don’t have the choice parking close to the building of course try getting close to those Sky Cops because that’s one of the things the criminal hates. Being videotaped, they’re going to avoid those things as well,” said Mike Collins; a Retired SCSO Lieutenant
Last December, FOX13 reported carjackings were up 49 percent since 2016.
On December 5th, Memphis Police said the department investigated about 300 carjackings in 2018. That’s almost one every day.
Memphis Police are warning folks that if you do become a victim remember most of the criminals have guns; give up your car. Make sure you’re able to provide a detailed description of the suspect.
