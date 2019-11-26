0 MPD will increase patrols on Interstate 40 during Thanksgiving holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - AAA expects 1.2 million Tennesseans to hit the roads this week for the Thanksgiving holiday and you can expect to see more MPD cruisers among them.

Some Memphis drivers say they're going to be more careful on the highway after 40 interstate shootings this year.

Melvin Webster told FOX13 he won't be traveling on Thanksgiving, but he uses Interstate 240 on a regular basis.

"As long as you know there are more police officers out, that someone is keeping an eye on what's going on, that'll make you feel safer, " he said.

This summer, MPD started increasing its presence on the Interstate with Operation Safe Travel.

So far this year, there have been more than 81,000 interstate stops, more than 49,000 interstate citations, and more than 1500 interstate arrests.

"More safety, I hope there some news of people who are committing this crime are being captured," said driver Sureg Eleshin.

Wednesday and Sunday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol will ramp up its presence alone Interstate 40 for the holiday. But with so much recent violence across the city's interstates, some drivers told FOX13 they believe the enforcement should start sooner.

"I'm traveling right now, picking up my daughter so it started really today," Eleshin said. "So that would be better. Wednesday there will be traffic too, but it would be good to start early."

Last year, State Troopers responded to 46 crashes on the Wednesday before and 55 crashes on the Sunday after Thanksgiving on Interstate 40.



