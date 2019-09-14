MPD will increase security during Southern Heritage Classic and Cooper-Young Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are increasing security in concentrated areas this weekend during the Southern Heritage Classic and Cooper-Young Festival.
50,000 football fans are expected to fill the Liberty Bowl this weekend when Jackson State takes on Tennessee State University.
Uniformed and undercover officers will be inside the stadium and around the tailgate area.
“There will be a command post to utilize for Cooper-Young Fest, the command post for Southern Heritage Classic as well as the office of emergency management,” said Keith Watson with the Memphis Police Department.
Watson said his agency is planning for at least 45 officers to handle the traffic alone.
“We have more concentrated security for that particular area in Midtown and that security is going to occur from that Central Hollywood area and stretch as far out as Central and McClain from Southern Avenue to Union Avenue.”
