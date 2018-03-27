MPD: Woman assaulted, kidnapped in Hickory Hill

Memphis police are searching for a missing woman, and need help to bring her home.
According to police, Tiffannie Carney, 32, was last seen on the 6000 block of Summer Ridge Drive.
A witness advised the victim was assaulted and then driven away in her own car from the 6000 blk of Summer Ridge Dr. Tiffanie Carney was last seen in her 2004 Honda Accord, Navy Blue in color. The car has a gray front bumper and possible TN tags.
Police fear she is with the person who abducted her.
If you see her, call police at 901-545-2677.
