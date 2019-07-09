MPD: Woman extremely critical, struck by vehicle in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene after a woman was rushed to the hospital after a pedestrian crash.
MPD responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Brooks Rd. in Whitehaven.
One woman was struck and taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
Memphis Police originally released the woman was killed in the crash.
This responsible subject is still on the scene.
