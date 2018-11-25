0 MPD: Woman gets shot in traffic while taking kids to see Zoo Lights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police say a woman was shot while trying to take children to see Zoo Lights Saturday evening. Investigators say the shooting was related to a road rage incident in the area.

MPD responded to an aggravated assault at N. Parkway and N. McLean at 6:36 p.m.

Officers found the driver of a 2015 Dodge Caravan shot and another victim shot in the arm.

The driver said she was in the far-left lane on N. Parkway and approached the turning lane on McLean.

That’s when an older model white Hyundai sedan attempted to cut them off multiple times. Investigators say three men were inside the Hyundai.

The victim told police she continued into the turning and didn’t notice the driver in the Hyundai put his turning signal on.

She then rolled down her window and told the driver she had kids in the car and was trying to get to the Memphis Zoo for Zoo Lights. The victim also told the driver she was in bumper to bumper traffic for 30 minutes.

Police say the victim then rolled up her window, but the driver of the Hyundai tried to cut her off again from the right side.

The driver then hit the right fender of the victim’s vehicle.

Shortly after the victim rolled up her window, shots were fired, and she was hit. The victim told police she’s not sure who fired the shots.

Three adults and three children were in the victim’s car. None of the children were taken to the hospital, but two adults were treated for injures.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

