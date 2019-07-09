  • MPD: Woman killed, struck by vehicle in Whitehaven

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene after a woman was killed during a pedestrian crash.

    MPD responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Brooks Rd. in Whitehaven.

    One woman was struck and pronounced dead on the scene.

    Investigators have not identified the woman killed.

    This responsible subject is still on the scene.

