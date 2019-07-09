MPD: Woman killed, struck by vehicle in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene after a woman was killed during a pedestrian crash.
MPD responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Brooks Rd. in Whitehaven.
One woman was struck and pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators have not identified the woman killed.
This responsible subject is still on the scene.
Officers are on the scene of a Pedestrian Crash at 2015 Brooks. One female was struck and has been pronounced deceased on the scene. The responsible subject is still on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 9, 2019
