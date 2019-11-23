MPD: Woman shot in North Memphis, drives to Le Bonheur for help, suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman was shot and drove herself to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital for help, according to police.
PRELIM INFO— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 23, 2019
At 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting victim at 865 Poplar. An adult female was shot in the 200 block of Leath. The victim drove herself to the ambulance bay for assistance. She is being xported critical to ROH.
That woman was exported in critical condition to Regional One, police said.
The suspects are 2 MBs, 20-30 yrs, last seen in the area of N. Dunlap and Third.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 23, 2019
Call 901-528-CASH with any tips.
Police are still working to gather information about the suspects.
According to police they are 2 males, 20-30 years old and were last seen in the area of North Dunlap and Third.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 901-538-CASH with any tips.
