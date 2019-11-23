  • MPD: Woman shot in North Memphis, drives to Le Bonheur for help, suspects on the run

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman was shot and drove herself to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital for help, according to police. 

    That woman was exported in critical condition to Regional One, police said.

    Police are still working to gather information about the suspects. 

    According to police they are 2 males, 20-30 years old and were last seen in the area of North Dunlap and Third.   

    This investigation is still ongoing.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 901-538-CASH with any tips. 

