0 Mrs. Tennessee International empowers women with strategy and workshops

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Brandi Jo Middleton is the newly crowned Mrs. Tennessee International.

She walks with confidence and grace, but two years ago she said she was in the worst state of her life.

Middleton said she was battling both post-partum depression and several eating disorders.

“Mentally, physically and emotionally,” she said.

“I had just had a little boy and I quit my job of 13 years. I lost who I was as a person and a female. I lost my identity. “

Middleton decided to do something about it and created 'Crowning Confidence.'

It is a five-step strategy used to teach women how to heal through obstacles that impact their self-esteem.

“This platform I put together for myself helped me to lose 120 pounds and I found out who I was inside and out and became really confident in who I was, and I knew I needed to find something,” Middleton explained.

As the new title holder, Middleton travels the state empowering women with her platform through workshops and online classes.

The women learn about journaling and how to speak self-affirmations.

“My goal is to teach 48 workshops a year and I can reach over 100,000 women,” Middleton said.

“I can do that year after year. I want to be known as the title holder who helped cure the insecurity of women all around this world.”

Middleton will compete at nationals in July for the title of Mrs. International.

For more information about her five-step plan and workshops, visit her Facebook page “Confidence is Your Crown with Brandi Jo.”

