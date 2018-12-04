MSDH: First flu case of the 2018-2019 season confirmed in Mississippi

Mississippi has confirmed the first case of influenza for the 2018 to 2019 season.
This is the first laboratory-confirmed case by the Mississippi State Department of Health. Officials say the case was reported in an adult.
An estimated 80,000 adults died from the flu nationwide last year – 183 of the influenza deaths were children, according to the MSDH.
Even though individual flu cases are not reported to MSDH, the agency monitors flu activity through the ILI System.
“This not only indicates that flu is present in the state, but it also serves as a reminder that now is the time to get your flu shot if you haven’t done so already,” according to MSDH Interim State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
If your child is 18 or younger and eligible for the Vaccines for Children program, they can get flu vaccines for $10.
Medicaid, insurance, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is accepted for children’s flu shots.
To find a county health department clinic in Mississippi, visit the MSDH website.
