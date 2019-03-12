0 Mudslides in Arkansas concern some residents and business owners

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Last weekend’s heavy rain caused a major mudslide on Crowleys Ridge in Arkansas.

Crews spent hours clearing dirt from 185 South, which has been closed for two days.

Steve Cannon, a barber and owner of a car retail shop along the road, said mudslides are becoming common in the area.

“Within a month, it’s probably came down twice. It’s concerning, especially with all the rain we’re getting,” Cannon said.

Cannon said he hopes that a mudslide solution will be put in place.

“I’m hoping they can come up with a structure to keep it up there for a sake of people driving,” Cannon said.

Arkansas Mayor Kevin Smith told FOX13 he is looking at more long-term solutions, such as placing rocks at the bottom of the hill and adding grass and other plants.

Smith told FOX13 that if he wants anything else, he must contact the property owner for permission.

“It can be frustrating, I guess when you have a business seeing the mud come down,” Smith said.

Smith said he is also looking at removing trees from the ridge to ensure that drivers are safe.

Business owners hope the mess is cleaned up soon, so everything will go back to normal.

Smith told FOX13 he is trying to contact the property owner to see if they can work out an agreement that will prevent mudslides from happening.

The road is now open.

