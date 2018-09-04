Muggy and warm start for your Tuesday

- A warm and muggy start to the morning, temperatures currently in the mid-70s.
- Staying dry for the afternoon—but it’s going to be a scorcher; high: 93°; heat index: 100°
- Tropical Storm Gordon is churning closer to the Gulf Coast— and is forecasted to make landfall tonight.
- As the system moves northward, it will increase our rain chances starting tomorrow.
- Rainfall totals are forecasted around 1 inch through Sunday.
