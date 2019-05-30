Multi-agency operation results in 28 arrests in Tennessee

Loading...
Wesley Nance, DOB 11/4/80 – Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule VI with Intent, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Roy Kinney, DOB 12/10/69 – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant, Failure to Appear Warrant
Rayna Talley, DOB 12/16/89 – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant
Niki Taylor, DOB 8/7/90 – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant, Outstanding Warrant, Identity Theft (9 counts), Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of Schedule V with Intent
Mardi Morgan, DOB 11/25/70 – Simple Possession of Schedule V, Domestic Assault Warrant, Failure to Appear Warrant
Leslie Crotts, DOB 6/3/82 – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant
Joseph Deshazier, DOB 5/6/53 – Possession of Schedule VI with Intent, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
JoJo Cannon, DOB 11/17/83 – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant
Joey Myers, DOB 4/18/75 – Possession of Schedule II with Intent, Possession of Schedule IV with Intent, Possession of Schedule V with Intent, Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jimmy Stricklin, DOB 9/9/75 – Possession of Meth with Intent, Violation of Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Texting While Driving
Jerry French, DOB 5/13/72 – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant, Failure to Appear Warrant, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jennifer Melton, DOB 11/4/74 – Outstanding Warrant
Jamison Hunt, DOB 8/4/83 – Felon in Possession of a Weapon (2 counts)
Greg Couch, DOB 2/2/70 – Possession of Schedule II
Gilberto Gonzalez, DOB 9/23/88 – Driving on Revoked/Suspended License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Felicia Davidson, DOB 1/2/90 – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant
Eric Walls, DOB 3/13/94 – Possession of Schedule II with Intent, Possession of Schedule IV with Intent, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of Felony, Driving on Suspended (3rd)
Duane Ruggles, DOB 5/29/80 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court Warrant
Duane Ogden, DOB 5/11/60 – Violation of Probation Warrant
Darlene Hottiman, DOB 11/25/59 – Possession of Schedule VI with Intent, Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant
Daniel White, DOB 6/9/94 – Possession of Schedule IV with Intent, Public Intoxication
Daniel Stubblefield, DOB 8/10/85 – Failure to Appear Warrant, Driving on Revoked License, Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant
Daniel Prater, DOB 3/7/80 – Violation of Probation Warrant
Billie Meece, DOB 8/31/89 – Driving on Revoked License
Cody Anglin, DOB 1/1/95 – Tampering with Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Tail Light Violation, No Insurance, Failure to Maintain Lane
Multi-agency operation results in 28 arrests in Tennessee
HARDIN, CO., Tenn. - An operation led by the Special Agents of the Drug Investigation Division of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Hardin County has resulted in the arrest of 20 people.
The charges consist of weapon counts, warrants, drug possession and probation violations, according to officials.
Investigators reported illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, three guns and a vehicle were seized.
According to officials, the operation took place Wednesday, April 29 and included 80 law enforcement officers from 17 local, state and federal agencies.
Investigators said the operation stemmed from the recent increase in crime within the county, often by those from outside of Hardin County.
Investigators served charge warrants, made traffic stops and conducted compliance checks with people on parole and probation in the city and county. Those arrested were booked into the Hardin County Jail.
