Multi-agency operation results in 28 arrests in Tennessee

    HARDIN, CO., Tenn. - An operation led by the Special Agents of the Drug Investigation Division of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Hardin County has resulted in the arrest of 20 people.

    The charges consist of weapon counts, warrants, drug possession and probation violations, according to officials.

    Investigators reported illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, three guns and a vehicle were seized.

    According to officials, the operation took place Wednesday, April 29 and included 80 law enforcement officers from 17 local, state and federal agencies.

    Investigators said the operation stemmed from the recent increase in crime within the county, often by those from outside of Hardin County.

    Investigators served charge warrants, made traffic stops and conducted compliance checks with people on parole and probation in the city and county. Those arrested were booked into the Hardin County Jail.

