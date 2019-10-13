Multi-car accident in Memphis sends 3 people to the hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash ejects one person.
The crash was reported at 1:21 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nonconna and Sax roads in southwest Memphis after a crash involving a blue pickup truck ejected one person, Memphis police said.
Three people were taken to the hospital.
At 1:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash at Nonconnah Rd and Sax. This was a multiple car accident with a victim ejected one person was xported critical to ROH and two others were xported in non-critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 13, 2019
One person was transported in critical. Two others were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
