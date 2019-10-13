  • Multi-car accident in Memphis sends 3 people to the hospital, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash ejects one person.

    The crash was reported at 1:21 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nonconna and Sax roads in southwest Memphis after a crash involving a blue pickup truck ejected one person, Memphis police said.

    Three people were taken to the hospital. 

    One person was transported in critical. Two others were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

