Multi-million dollar development coming to north Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. - Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis spoke out about a new project that might be coming to Sardis. Davis is now the Tourism and Community Development Directors for the area.
The city is getting a $165 million grant to study a possible development for Sardis Lake. The money is coming from a USDA grant.
Officials said the city will be seeded about 2,000 acres near the lake's marina.
The multi-million-dollar grant will bring the hope of development to Sardis, Mississippi. Authorities said the proposal will include amphitheater's, hotels, and cabins.
Davis told us he's excited to be helping the town of Sardis with the new project.
"We have the chance to do a lot of things in north Mississippi once before. Hopefully, we'll get the chance to do it again," Davis said.
If approved, the project could bring hundreds of construction jobs alone.
"About 900 jobs direct and indirect during construction. Around $850 million dollars will be invested."
Davis explained the work would more than double tax base for Sardis.
"To the town, it's going to be like $12 million in sales tax and $13 million in property taxes. Which is about a 130% property tax increase," Davis said.
The study of the area should take about three years if the project is approved ground will be broken after that.
