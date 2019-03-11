Multi-million dollar development planned for former school and Foote Homes in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Division of Housing and Community Development plans to make a multi-use space out of the former MLK Transition Academy.
Director Paul Young told FOX13 they want to decrease blight while bringing new business into the city.
“We are going to work to identify a number of office stakeholders,” Young said. “We’ve put out a call for letters of intent for various organizations and businesses.”
It’s apart of the $250 million redevelopment of the former Foote Homes housing development.
Young said the investment includes surrounding areas.
“We want to be able to retain those structures, and make sure that we remove the blight in our neighborhoods and communities, and make them a proactive positive element in our neighborhoods for years to come,” he said.
Young said they want it to be a smaller version of Crosstown Concourse.
They will finalize the budget in the next few months and hope to open the space in two years.
