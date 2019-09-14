0 Multi-million dollar redevelopments coming to Frayser, including apartments and community center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - About $30 million in redevelopment within a four block-radius in Frayser. That includes apartments that are going up soon and a community center.

Less than two years ago, you couldn’t even walk through this gym, because it was a storage unit for ten years.

The gym is one of several projects giving people in this community something to look forward to.

Across the street from Memphis Athletic Ministries, also known as MAM, is a sign of hope. The kind of hope that gives Jalyn McMillan a sense of pride in his community that’s plagued by violence.

“There’s a lot of problems in Frayser. Killings and fighting… I think MAM can help us come together through sports,” MacMillan said.

MAM opened its doors this week to hundreds of students in need of an after school program where reading, comprehension, and math are vital.

The community center is one of four redevelopment projects within a four-block radius of MLK Prep.

Students are most excited because they don’t have to travel far to play sports.

Pastor Ricky Floyd told FOX13, “Here children are given an opportunity to be a part of football, basketball, soccer volleyball, and they’re even going to invest in putting a golf training facility on the back property to teach inner-city children how to play golf.”

Floyd pastors Pursuit of God Church a few blocks away, he said the programs are helping to rebuild his community.

Across the street are blighted apartments that will soon turn into a new affordable housing development.

In June, the project manager told me they got $16 million from several partners to turn the vacant apartment complex into a new one.

“It will be a huge help especially with the apartments because most of us struggling,” McMillan said.

It doesn’t end there. A couple of blocks down the way, Porter Leath is going to be spending about $10 million, and right across the street Girls Inc. plans to spend $5 million.

The after-school program for MAM is Monday – Friday from 3:30 to 8:30 pm. Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Last month, FOX13 told you 1,000 new jobs could be coming to the Raleigh, Frayser, and North Memphis area.

A source told us those are Amazon jobs, but deals like this come with confidentiality agreements.

