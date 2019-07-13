Multi-vehicle accident in Memphis sends one person to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis.
According to police, the crash happened around 12 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Winchester Road and New Getwell Road.
Police said three vehicles were involved in the accident.
One person – who was not identified – was taken by ambulance to Regional One and is listed in critical condition.
MPD officers are currently investigating the crash.
Officers are on the scene of a crash at Winchester Rd and New Getwell Rd. This is a 3 vehicle crash. One person has been transported to Regional One hospital in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 13, 2019
