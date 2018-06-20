A pole was brought down on a popular Memphis road after multiple cars crashed Monday.
Police said the accident happened on Poplar Avenue near Holmes Street around 9 p.m.
FOX13 crews on scene said two vehicles collided at the intersection, and one of the cars ran into the pole, causing it to come down.
A third vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed ran over the downed pole minutes later, went airborne and crashed.
A power line is down an blocked four lanes on Poplar near Holmes.
Multiple cars were involved in a wreck that took down a power line.
Then minutes later a driver (not paying attention) hit the pole going 40+mph.
Fortunately no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/hGqqvXi9HF
Four lanes across Poplar Avenue are blocked because of the pole.
