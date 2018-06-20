  • Multi-vehicle crash brings down pole on busy Memphis road

    A pole was brought down on a popular Memphis road after multiple cars crashed Monday. 

    Police said the accident happened on Poplar Avenue near Holmes Street around 9 p.m.

    FOX13 crews on scene said two vehicles collided at the intersection, and one of the cars ran into the pole, causing it to come down. 

    A third vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed ran over the downed pole minutes later, went airborne and crashed. 

    Four lanes across Poplar Avenue are blocked because of the pole. 

