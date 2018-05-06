Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 kills one, driver charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 caused major delays Saturday afternoon.
One woman was killed and another person was rushed to the hospital.
The victim that was killed has been identified as Ashley Buckanon, 35.
MPD said the driver of the second vehicle was identified as Morris Reed, 78.
Reed has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless driving.
Memphis police , responded to a crash around 3 p.m. on I-240 near Perkins Rd.
Police told FOX13, two vehicles were overturned and traffic was down to 1 lane on I-240.
Several uniform patrol cars were on the scene as well as 3 TDOT trucks to help clean up the accident.
According to MPD, one victim has been transported to Regional One in critical condition. That victim was upgraded to non-critical condition Sunday morning.
