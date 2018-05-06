  • Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 kills one, sends another to the hospital

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 caused major delays Saturday afternoon.

    According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a crash around 3 p.m. at I-240 near Perkins Rd. Police told FOX13, two vehicles were overturned & traffic was down to 1 lane at the moment on I-240. 

    Several uniform patrol cars were on the scene as well as 3 TDOT trucks to help clean up the accident. 

    According to MPD, one victim has been transported to Regional One in critical condition. Also, one person died on the scene.

    We will update this story when more info becomes available. Check back for updates. 

