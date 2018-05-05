Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 sends one to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 is causing major delays.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a crash around 3 p.m. at I-240 near Perkins Rd. Police told FOX13, two vehicles are overturned & traffic is down to 1 lane at the moment on I-240.
Officers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash @ I240 near Perkins. 2 vehicles are overturned & traffic is down to 1 lane. Several uniform patrol cars are on the scene as well as 3 TDOT trucks. 1 victim has been xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 5, 2018
Several uniform patrol cars are on the scene as well as 3 TDOT trucks to help clean up this accident.
According to MPD, one victim has been transported to Regional One in critical condition.
We will update this story when more info becomes available. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}