  • Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 sends one to the hospital

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 is causing major delays. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a crash around 3 p.m. at I-240 near Perkins Rd. Police told FOX13, two vehicles are overturned & traffic is down to 1 lane at the moment on I-240. 

    Several uniform patrol cars are on the scene as well as 3 TDOT trucks to help clean up this accident. 

    According to MPD, one victim has been transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    We will update this story when more info becomes available. Check back for updates. 

