Multiple agencies assisting after shooting involving U.S. Marshals in Frayser, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials are investigating after a shooting involving a U.S. Marshals officer.
According to TBI, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Durham Avenue and Overton Crossing in Frayser.
Memphis police have not released the identity of the person who was shot, and the details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear.
HAPPENING NOW: Memphis Police are assisting after a shooting involving US Marshals.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) June 13, 2019
I am working to learn more about the situation. Very large scene at Wellows and Overton Crossing.
More at 9. pic.twitter.com/IcRfgeDTPM
TBI officials confirmed the incident involved members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service.
TBI officials and MPD officers are assisting in the investigation.
FOX13 crews observed hundreds of people gathering around the scene, as a row of police officers lined up to prevent anything from escalating.
FOX13 is working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis involving members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service. PIO @TBIKeli is headed to the scene & will provide additional info when possible pic.twitter.com/ZR3BDtTKje— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019
