Multiple apartments struck with bullets after someone opens fire in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are after multiple apartments were shot at in Raleigh.
According to police, they were called the 2800 block of Coach Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Court records said one of the victims was at her apartment complex when she heard around 10 shots and a piece of a bullet when through her front door. There were five people inside the apartment and three of them were children.
A sixth victim that lives in another apartment also said she heard multiple shots, and she also found bullet fragments inside her apartment.
One of the people inside the second apartment left the scene and refused to come back and provide a statement to police.
While digging for evidence, police said they found multiple shell casing outside the apartments.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
