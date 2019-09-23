Multiple arrested after Midtown bar shutdown for selling narcotics and unlicensed liquor, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have identified the suspects arrested after a Midtown bar was shut down by authorities.
MPD's Organized Crime Unit got multiple complaints of illegal activities at Printer's Alley Bar and Grill located in the 300 block of S. Cleveland.
ORIGINAL STORY: Midtown bar closed, declared a public nuisance, DA says
Authorities said the owner of the bar was responsible for selling narcotics and unlicensed liquor.
Back in January, officers began investigating alleged illicit activities. That investigation continued for several months.
Investigators worked undercover by making multiple purchases of liquor and narcotics from a bartender at the location.
Officers also responded to the bar 61 times regarding drug use, drug sales, weapons, and burglaries.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
August 2019, the investigation facts were presented to the Shelby County District Attorney General's Office for review, and September 20, 2019, an injunction for closure was granted.
Investigators recovered 39.4 grams of marijuana, 15.4 grams of THC Oil, 13 grams of cocaine, eight ecstasy pills, one semi-automatic handgun, and $1, 599.00 in cash from the bar
Here are the suspects charged in the case:
>>PHOTOS: Multiple arrested after bar shutdown for selling narcotics and unlicensed liquor, DA says
- Sedric Oliver, 40, was arrested on an active warrant for Contempt of Juvenile Court.
- Latarius Curry, 23, was arrested on active warrants for Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Contempt of Juvenile Court.
- Samuel Jones, 38, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture Dell/Sell to wit: Marijuana, and Possession of Controlled Substance to wit: Marijuana.
- Bridget Lee, 24, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance to wit: Cocaine.
- Ladarryl Winsley, 42, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture Del/Sell to wit: Cocaine, Possession of Controlled Substance to wit: Ecstacy, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Latrell Williams, 37, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture Del/Sell to wit: Cocaine.
- Robert Graham, 33, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture Del/Sell and also for an active warrant for False Reporting.
- Lawrence Baker, 26, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.
- Kelsey Clark, 21, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance to wit: Marijuana.
- Anthony McVay, 41, was arrested for Unlawful Storage of Liquor for Sale.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}