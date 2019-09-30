0 Multiple arrests made after cigarette, lottery ticket sting hits multiple stores in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have made multiple arrests after cigarette and lottery ticket sting hits multiple stores across the city.

Here's a breakdown of each store that was impacted by the thefts:

September 4 – Memphis police were called to the 1700 block of S. Prescott Rd. around 2:20 that morning. The owner of the Valero gas station told police he got a surveillance alert about three suspects breaking the front glass of his business with a sledgehammer. Suspects took cigarettes and lottery tickets valued at $5,000 from the business.

September 17 – Officers responded to the Express Mart in the 4000 block of Knight Arnold around 12:45 that morning. The victim told police the glass front door of the business was shattered, and the business was vandalized. Security cameras showed one of three suspects break the front window with a sledgehammer. Suspects took cigarettes, cigars, lottery tickets, and other items valued at $15,700.

September 18 – MPD responded to a burglary at a Marathon gas station in the 4100 block of Neely Road around 3:00 a.m. Video showed suspects using a sledgehammer to break out the front glass. Suspects loaded a laundry basket and tote with multiple packs of cigarettes valued at $2,080 and Tennessee Lottery tickets valued at $5,900. The total theft was valued at $7,980.

September 20 – Police were called to the Subway in the 5100 block of Quince around 4:15 that morning. Investigators said the windows were shattered and cash registers were destroyed. Damaged to the property totaled $3,000.

September 20 – Officers were also called to an Exxon Gas Station in the 5600 block of Quince around 4:40 that morning. Glass was shattered and $400 in cash was taken and $800 in cigarettes.

Days later, the suspects were captured. April McKinney was arrested by MPD. She told investigators "if I did not go in and cash the tickets y'all can't charge me nothing… ya'll ain't got me on camera cashing tickets."

Breana Sims, Domenique Jones, and Antoine Carr were also arrested in connection to the case.

McKinney has been charged with four counts burglary, five counts theft of property, and three counts alter, forger, counterfeit-lottery.

Breana Sims is facing five counts of burglary, three counts theft of property, and three counts alter, forger, counterfeit-lottery.

Jones has been charged with criminal attempt/burglary, three counts burglary, and four counts theft of property.

Carr is facing four counts of burglary and one count criminal attempt felony.

