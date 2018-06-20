LAKELAND, Tenn. - A wild bobcat was spotted in a Shelby County neighborhood.
The bobcat was seen in Lakeland by a family who recently moved in. At first, they were not sure what it was.
The family, including a 1-year-old baby, saw multiple animals walking around their backyard, and neighbors wanted proof.
On Monday, they snapped a photo of the animal.
The neighborhood took action Tuesday.
Cary Cheston, head of the Lakeland Home Owners Association, said they are trying to catch the bobcats.
The whole neighborhood is now concerned because it is not the first time the area has been infiltrated by wildlife.
“We have had two or three coyotes in the last six months that we have trapped,” Cheston said.
The explanation: a nearby development, tearing down woods.
As beautiful as the creatures are, the local homeowners don’t want them as neighbors.
“They look like nice, pretty cats but they are wild, and they can carry rabies, and they can hurt pets and small children,” Cheston said.
