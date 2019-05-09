0 Multiple calls for Mid-South judge to be censured prompts investigation into racial allegations

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County Commission committee has voted to publicly censure a local judge over racially insensitive social media posts.

This came the same day a local organization filed a judicial complaint against that judge for the same reason.

Last week, he told FOX13 he's not a racist.

Shelby County Commissioners didn't see it that way and have called for a vote to formally condemn him.

"Jim Lammey can say, and think, and post whatever he wishes, but a line of professional responsibility has been crossed," said Rabbi Katie Bauman.

Bauman is referring to a number of Facebook posts made by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Lammey.

Bauman was one of a half-dozen people that spoke against Lammey at Tuesday's County Commission meeting.

"The posts and articles by Judge Lammey, that he saw fit to circulate disgust me; as a Jew, as a descendant of refuges, as a religious leader, and as a human being," said Bauman.

Jews, Christians, and Muslims alike all stood in solidarity as they presented before committee.

"If I am in his court, then I feel I wouldn't not be treated fairly and judged properly," said Dr. Nabil Bayakly, of Muslims in Memphis.

One after the other, they came forward sharing their concerns regarding Lammey's remarks.

We have chosen not to share the content of those posts.

Two county commissioners were brought to tears recalling times they've dealt with racism.

"Hatred cannot stand in Shelby County. Not as long as I'm elected. I move for the vote," said commissioner Tami Sawyer.

The vote was passed in committee with no objections.

Just hours prior, Mauricio Calvo of Latino Memphis filed an official complaint with the Judicial Board.

FOX13 asked him what he thought of the dozen-or-so attorneys who said they've witnessed Lammey's prejudices against Hispanics.

"If he does believe in the rule of law, he needs to follow that. The jurisdiction of his court is not immigration. He should not be treating people based on their immigration status or inquiring about that."

Last week Lammey told FOX13 he thought the posts were private, but still, didn't mean anything by them.

Again, Lammey has declined to comment.

The Tennessee Judicial Board confirmed this afternoon they have opened an investigation concerning the allegations against Lammey.

The county commission will ask him to present his side Monday at 3:30 p.m. before the full commission votes on whether or not to censure him.

