Multiple card skimmers found at Bartlett gas station

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Bartlett police are searching for the person who installed two credit card skimmers on gas pumps.
The card skimmers have been in place at an Exxon gas station on St. Elmo Street since June.
FOX13 discovered the skimmers were attached to both the card reader and pin pad.
And because police couldn’t find any fingerprints, they need help identifying who did it.
According to police, the owner of the gas station found the skimmers on pumps five and six.
The owner told police while not being able to provide evidence, he thought the skimmers had been in place between June 2018 and September.
Police said if you used this gas station in that time period you should check your account for fraudulent activity.
